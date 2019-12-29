Salman Khan enters Bigg Boss 13 house to clean up mess

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood's superstar and host of "Bigg Boss 13" Salman Khan has taken on the duty of cleaning the 'Bigg Boss' house, and entered it to do the chores, leaving the contestants embarrassed.

Through this week, contestant Shehnaaz Gill has had a tough time assigning house duties to housemates, who made excuses not to do the work, leaving the house in a mess. Now, Salman has taken the matter in his own hands, teaching a lesson to the contestants.

In the latest promo released by makers, Salman is seen entering the house for the first time in the history of the show to do household chores himself.

From cleaning dirty dishes, to clearing out the refrigerator, mopping the floor, to cleaning the dirty washrooms, Salman did everything on his own, giving a silent treatment to the contestants. The contestants are seen apologising profusely to Salman from inside the bedroom, but Salman pays no heed and continues cleaning the house.

Salman later meets the housemates through Me TV and they apologise for their mistakes. He refuses to accept their apologies and says that nobody has any "shame" as they think they are 'tees maar khan'. He even tells the inmates that people are not liking their drama anymore.