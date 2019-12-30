Home Entertainment Hindi

Fear not being pushed enough in environment of celebrating mediocrity: Sobhita Dhulipala

She has reunited with her "Raman Raghav 2. 0" director Anurag Kashyap for the horror anthology, "Ghost Stories".

MUMBAI: The scariest part of being an actor for Sobhita Dhulipala is to never find out her true potential in an environment which hails mediocrity.

The actor made her debut with "Raman Raghav 2.0" and got acclaim for her performance in web series "Made in Heaven" and "Bard of Blood".

"My fear is to never be pushed to whatever the potential may be. Because the environment that's being celebrated is largely that of mediocrity. The fear to never know what I could've been," Sobhita told PTI.

Since her debut in 2016, the former beauty pageant winner has featured in five movies, including Saif Ali Khan-starrer "Chef", "Kaalakaandi" and Geetu Mohandas' "Moothon".

When asked if she felt more confident as an actor working with Kashyap after three years, Sobhita said more than confidence, she wants to feel "trusted".

"I am ok not feeling very good about my work or the environment, I can go through all of that. The first time I worked with him, he had so much conviction in me, which allows you to bring out who you could be may be. It empowered me very much, enough to look at everything differently. It gave me the courage to make choices that resonated with me, largely. It liberated me. Working with him I think I am free enough to do wrong. I am free to be stupid".

The Netflix anthology also features shorts by filmmakers Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar and Karan Johar.

The actor said Kashyap's segment is not a conventional take on horror with a monster used for jump scares and is rather about one's internal conflict.

"It has got to do more with the horrors that live inside us. Our anxiety, trauma, the fears we haven't washed off, our private nightmares. To bring them to life with the character was actually comforting, in a strange way".

What worked in favour of her character, Sobhita said, is that she tapped into her bank of emotions to play her part.

"I am an instinctive actor and an extremely emotional person. Because I am naturally introverted, there is enough emotional bank to draw from. I am glad I have this outlet of being an actor so I can just express in the disguise of a character".

"Ghost Stories" will stream from January 1.

