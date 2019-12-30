Home Entertainment Hindi

Sunburn Goa 2019 gets the right end with Martin Garrix, Maceo Plex and Luciano's performances

The festival that kicked off on Friday saw many great performances starting off with DJ Snake to Joans Blues followed by Chain smokers and Flume on the second day.

Published: 30th December 2019 06:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 06:39 PM   |  A+A-

Martin Garrix at Goa Sunburn. (Photo| Instagram)

By ANI

PANAJI: The 13th edition of the Sunburn Goa this year was indeed a homecoming for electronic music fans and the final day of the music festival culminated on a high note as the globally known names like Martin Garrix, Maceo Plex and Luciano gave some stellar performances.

The final day of the event was on a bang as DJ Martin Garrix's made a debut at the festival with a dedicated stage featuring a line-up comprising of Brooks, Julian Jordan, Loopers and Justin Mylo who literally created a storm with their mysterious upbeat soundscapes.

On the other hand, madness ensued with psychedelic performances by the five-time DJ Award winner Chilean-Swiss Luciano along with artists like Shaun Reeves, Idriss D, David Phimster and Almost Human, had festival-goers swaying to a sweet illusion.

The festival that kicked off on Friday saw many great performances starting off with DJ Snake to Joans Blues followed by Chain smokers and Flume on the second day.

With fierce sets full of energy, Shaan, Sartek, BEMET, Julia Bliss, Basshunk, and Basspatch drove the audience into their best times, meanwhile, DJ Luciano who made his debut at the Sunburn 2019 festival kept the mojo up with a heavy-yet-chill session that swayed the audience to the wicked sub-bass.

Legendary Cuban-American producer, Maceo Plex presented some experimental techno and evocative deep house jams as part of his inaugural visit, bringing their signature classiness to the festival.

Sunburn Goa 2019 was curated by Percept Live in association with Klassique Events Goa.

The widely loved event has remained an early mainstay in the music festival scene in India, betting on electronic music at a time when its popularity was just taking off globally.

The COO of Percept Live, Karan Singh, stated that "Sunburn Goa 2019 was truly historical in every aspect."

"The response to the festival this year exceeded our expectations with an on-site footfall and live streaming embracing more than 10 million fans around the world," he continued.

The three days long largest Asian Music Festival was pure electronic magic that sparkled with the performances from the biggest DJs, extravagant setup, dramatic themes making it the most impressive parties of the year. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sunburn Goa Martin Garrix
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One Plus phone. (Photo | Twitter)
Which is the best OnePlus phone to buy at the end of 2019?
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Army better prepared to take on enemies: CDS General Bipin Rawat
Gallery
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
Over the past year, the Tamil film industry has been privy to several controversies from post-release censoring to unending plagiarism disputes. The neverending insensitive remarks on women harassment and the MeToo moment have sparked spirited discourse and often, evoked deafening silence. Fan wars turned uglier. Politicians became more intolerant.
Kollywood 2019: Tamil cinema's trials and tribulations this year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp