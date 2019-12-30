Sunburn Goa 2019 gets the right end with Martin Garrix, Maceo Plex and Luciano's performances

By ANI

PANAJI: The 13th edition of the Sunburn Goa this year was indeed a homecoming for electronic music fans and the final day of the music festival culminated on a high note as the globally known names like Martin Garrix, Maceo Plex and Luciano gave some stellar performances.

The final day of the event was on a bang as DJ Martin Garrix's made a debut at the festival with a dedicated stage featuring a line-up comprising of Brooks, Julian Jordan, Loopers and Justin Mylo who literally created a storm with their mysterious upbeat soundscapes.

On the other hand, madness ensued with psychedelic performances by the five-time DJ Award winner Chilean-Swiss Luciano along with artists like Shaun Reeves, Idriss D, David Phimster and Almost Human, had festival-goers swaying to a sweet illusion.

The festival that kicked off on Friday saw many great performances starting off with DJ Snake to Joans Blues followed by Chain smokers and Flume on the second day.

With fierce sets full of energy, Shaan, Sartek, BEMET, Julia Bliss, Basshunk, and Basspatch drove the audience into their best times, meanwhile, DJ Luciano who made his debut at the Sunburn 2019 festival kept the mojo up with a heavy-yet-chill session that swayed the audience to the wicked sub-bass.

Legendary Cuban-American producer, Maceo Plex presented some experimental techno and evocative deep house jams as part of his inaugural visit, bringing their signature classiness to the festival.

Sunburn Goa 2019 was curated by Percept Live in association with Klassique Events Goa.

The widely loved event has remained an early mainstay in the music festival scene in India, betting on electronic music at a time when its popularity was just taking off globally.

The COO of Percept Live, Karan Singh, stated that "Sunburn Goa 2019 was truly historical in every aspect."

"The response to the festival this year exceeded our expectations with an on-site footfall and live streaming embracing more than 10 million fans around the world," he continued.

The three days long largest Asian Music Festival was pure electronic magic that sparkled with the performances from the biggest DJs, extravagant setup, dramatic themes making it the most impressive parties of the year. (ANI)