Amitabh Bachchan pens note on receiving Dadasaheb Phalke Award

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award was founded in 1969. Amitabh Bachchan is the 50th recipient of the award, coinciding with his 50th year in the industry.

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Film legend Amitabh Bachchan received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest cinema honour, in Delhi on Sunday, having missed the National Film Awards ceremony last week due to poor health. The award — which comprises a Swarna Kamal medallion, a Rs. 10 lakh cash prize and a shawl — was presented by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Big B took to his blog to express his gratitude for the honour. “...there are times in the life of us all when we assimilate without any assimilation of the times past and gone by .... when the years strike back at you and you wonder whether are you really the eldest in the gathering then a sudden temperament invades the being and there is a silent thought that wishes for us all to do for them that have none ..,” he wrote, sharing pictures of himself and his family at the ceremony.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award was founded in 1969. Amitabh Bachchan is the 50th recipient of the award, coinciding with his 50th year in the industry. The 77-year-old actor has appeared in nearly 200 films in the career. His upcoming releases are Chehre, Gulabo Sitabo, Brahmastra and Jhund.

