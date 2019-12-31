Ihana Dhillon joins 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'

By Express News Service

Hate Story 4 actor Ihana Dhillon has joined the cast of Bhuj: The Pride of India. She will be essaying the role of Ammy Virk’s wife. The film—which is fronted by Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha—celebrates the 300 women of Madhapur who helped rebuild the Bhuj runway during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

The incident is called India’s Pearl Harbor moment where squadron leader Vijay Karnik teamed up with local women to repair the Bhuj airstrip, which was damaged in the war. Their effort helped a flight carrying Indian soldiers land to safety. “It’s a brilliantly written script and essaying the role of an IAF officer’s wife is totally fresh for me,” Ihana shared.

“My director Abhishek (Dudhaiya) extremely clear in his head about this character and it’s the independence of women back in 1971 that is shown. I am extremely proud to be associated with this project.”