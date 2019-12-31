Home Entertainment Hindi

Sona Mohapatra shuts up sexist trolls after monokini picture on Twitter

The singer, known for her outspokenness on social media, responded to the trolls by sharing more photos of herself in a swimsuit.

Published: 31st December 2019 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

Sona Mohapatra in a black cutout monokini.

Sona Mohapatra in a black cutout monokini. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

On Sunday, Sona Mohapatra shared pictures in a black cutout monokini from her beachside holiday with a caption, "Wild & Wanton. 2020, here I come". Soon, a section of netizens slut-shamed her for what she wore, some told her that she should not dress provocatively and some felt disappointed as they perceived that she is a "serious" person.

The singer, known for being one of few in Bollywood who spoke out on #metoo, responded to the trolls by sharing more photos of herself in a swimsuit, owning her body and standing her ground.

"I shared some last evening and people wrote in saying 'wearing slut clothes & then saying MeToo?' Some felt let down, "thought you were a serious person?!". Many sent (heart emjoi) and (fire emoji)... I refuse to fit in to any box, just like I refuse to suck in my well-earned belly. 2020 here I come," she wrote on Twitter.

Mohapatra continued, "Grateful for all writing in. The first category of people show themselves to the rest of the world and hopefully, someone in their life's will teach them the concept of 'consent' and how clothes or lack of them doesn't justify anyone attacking a woman. The second category of people should throw away any notion of me living up to their idea of an intense, thinking, serious, loving and therefore only khadi or fully covered woman, your 'sanskari'pan or idea of 'worthy woman' is not mine, no apologies from me therefore."

The singer then went on to send love to her admirers.

"For the third lot who sent me love, right back at you! You give me strength every day. I hear the music. I hear a beat. From the universe around. From within. Own your spirit. Own your journey. Own your belly. Don't suck any of it... 2020 here I Come," she said.

The singer, unbothered by the online bullying, acknowledged her supporters for giving her strength.

She sounds more than ready to head into 2020 with her self-loving message about body positivity. More like something all of us can share going into the new year. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sona Mohapatra Sona Mohapatra singer
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One Plus phone. (Photo | Twitter)
Which is the best OnePlus phone to buy at the end of 2019?
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Army better prepared to take on enemies: CDS General Bipin Rawat
Gallery
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
Over the past year, the Tamil film industry has been privy to several controversies from post-release censoring to unending plagiarism disputes. The neverending insensitive remarks on women harassment and the MeToo moment have sparked spirited discourse and often, evoked deafening silence. Fan wars turned uglier. Politicians became more intolerant.
Kollywood 2019: Tamil cinema's trials and tribulations this year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp