Urvashi Rautela wraps up shoot for Hindi remake of 'Thiruttu Payale 2'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Urvashi Rautela has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming untitled film, which is a Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil superhit "Thiruttu Payale 2".

The actress took to Instagram to share the news with her fans along with a video where she can be seen enjoying a boat ride on the Ganga in Varanasi. The film directed by Susi Ganeshan was shot in the city.

Urvashi wrote: "Bring the toughest role to me I'll do it!! It's a film wrap!! I feel blessed post-Pagalpanti to have been on this special journey, of Hindi remake of Tamil super hit 'Thiruttu Payale 2' alongside my two heroes Vineet Kumar and Akshay Oberoi directed by Susi Ganeshan."