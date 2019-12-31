Urvashi Rautela wraps up shoot for Hindi remake of 'Thiruttu Payale 2'
Published: 31st December 2019
MUMBAI: Urvashi Rautela has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming untitled film, which is a Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil superhit "Thiruttu Payale 2".
The actress took to Instagram to share the news with her fans along with a video where she can be seen enjoying a boat ride on the Ganga in Varanasi. The film directed by Susi Ganeshan was shot in the city.
Urvashi wrote: "Bring the toughest role to me I'll do it!! It's a film wrap!! I feel blessed post-Pagalpanti to have been on this special journey, of Hindi remake of Tamil super hit 'Thiruttu Payale 2' alongside my two heroes Vineet Kumar and Akshay Oberoi directed by Susi Ganeshan."
Bring the toughest role to me I’ll do it!! It’s a film wrap !! I feel blessed post Pagalpanti to have been on this special journey, of Hindi remake of Tamil superhit ‘Thiruttu Payale 2' alongside my two heroes Vineet Kumar and Akshay Oberoi directed by Susi Ganeshan. This will be second time that i will be seeing in a de-glam avatar and playing a simple girl next door who’s a social media addict from Varanasi. People will definitely get to see me in a new avatar and I am really excited about this film.Whichever role is the toughest, bring it to me, I'll do it. I want to add a reality touch to all my characters...don’t think there will ever be one as pure, honest, adventurous and memorable as this one. Can’t wait for you guys to see it. . . . . . . . . . . #love #UrvashiRautela