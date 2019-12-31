Home Entertainment Hindi

Zeeshan Ayyub to celebrate New Year with anti-CAA protesters at Jamia, Shaheen Bagh

Before Ayyub, actors Farhan Akhtar and Javed Jaffrey have also openly opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Bollywood actor Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub

Bollywood actor Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A few Bollywood actors are likely to celebrate the New Year with the students who are protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). One of the names is that of Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, who has decided to spend the entire day of January 1 in Delhi's Jamia and Shaheen Bagh areas among the protesters.

Ayyub, who has worked in more than two dozen films like Raees, Tanu Weds Manu Return, Jannat and Tubelight, has said in a message: "Delhi friends, why not celebrate the new year in Shaheen Bagh, I'm there, you guys also come. "

Ayyub graduated from the Kirori Mal College, Delhi University. Earlier, he had come to the North Campus of Delhi University to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act, where he said that the "government hated students, books and library".

Before Ayyub, actors Farhan Akhtar and Javed Jaffrey have also openly opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Actor Sushant Singh, who anchored the crime show on TV, has supported the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act.

However, till now only Ayyub has participated in the protests by the students in Delhi.

Ayyub will take part in the anti-CAA demonstrations at several other places, including Delhi University, Jamia, Shaheen Bagh and Jor Bagh.

