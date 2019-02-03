Home Entertainment Hindi

Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor dance away at Lakme Fashion Week ramp

Anil pulled in Ranveer on the ramp, and the two, known for their camaraderie, made it an unforgettable experience for the audience by grooving away.

Published: 03rd February 2019 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

Twitter

Ranveer Singh, Jahnvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor at the LFW. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: There is never a dull moment when Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh get together. Veteran designer Raghavendra Rathore's show at Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019 was no different.

Rathore, whose show on Saturday night was sponsored by Nexa, had Anil and his actress niece Janhvi Kapoor as showstoppers.

Janhvi took an uber-confident walk wearing an ensemble representing the designer's take on a bandhgala for a contemporary woman.

ALSO READ | 'Validation from audience makes me confident'

But the drama began when Anil, 62, came in. Midway through the ramp walk, histrionics by Ranveer, who was silently seated in the audience, drew the senior actor's attention and he was overwhelmed to be surprised.

The two shared a hug before Anil went on to complete his walk. But while returning, he did a little jig with Ranveer who played along from the audience.

It was when Anil and Janhvi took a final bow as showstoppers and were returning when Anil pulled in Ranveer on the ramp, and the two, known for their camaraderie, made it an unforgettable experience for the audience by grooving away.

After the show, Anil, who looked dapper in a black bandhgala by Rathore, said the experience was "fantastic".

Janhvi said of the designer: "I have always been a great admirer of his work, craftsmanship and outfits. And after meeting him today, I know he is so sweet, so humble and so shy."

"It was a special experience as I was walking with chachu (paternal uncle)," added Janhvi, whose younger sister Khushi was happy to be a silent but happy spectator of the fun.

For Rathore, Anil and Janhvi were perfect showstoppers, representing different age groups and genders, but promoting the universality of a bandhgala.

His line, 'An Ode to The Bandhgala' was inspired by colours of Nexa, and showcased clean cuts in the classic ensemble for both men and women.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anil Kapoor Ranveer Singh Lakme Fashion Week Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019 Janhvi Kapoor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp