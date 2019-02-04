Manikarnika is a film that revolves around the higher truth: Kangana Ranaut

Ujjainee Roy By

Kangana Ranaut doesn’t merely play a warrior in her latest release, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She plays one of India’s most prolific military icons, Rani Laxmibai, in the film, which also marks her directorial debut. Much like Manikarnika Tambe, Kangana too had to make a path for herself in a world that tends to look past a woman’s potential. And of course, the actor-director had to battle patriarchy at every step of the way — be it with the parochial values of her Himachal hometown, or getting around in the male-centric world of Bollywood.

We caught up with Kangana and after talking briefly about the much anticipated Manikarnika, the actor surprisingly veered towards conversation about the other side of life. We found an animated Kangana, untethered from the promotional hysteria, as she began reminiscing about her orthodox upbringing in the hills, her parents, the days when she wanted to ‘belong’, and more.

“Direction comes easily to me,” says Kangana. “But Manikarnika was a demanding film. The war scenes, particularly, working with horses, and double swords. This is something I’d never done before. War films in Bollywood are getting a facelift, and Manikarnika will set new standards.”

Talking about the film, she says, “Manikarnika is a film that revolves around the higher truth. It’s about a more conscious way of living. It’s also about a time when people really cared about each other. Of course, an urban way of life demands that we only think about ourselves, so there is a lot to be learnt from the movie.

“Jisshu is a delightful performer,” she notes. “As a director, especially, you see how amazing he is as an actor. In Manikarnika, he plays my husband Gangadhar Rao, and he played it so well. He fits the look completely, and we were thrilled to have him onboard.”

On a different note, the actor says, “My childhood was very different from a Bengali childhood, I’d imagine.” Because we had no connection to music, dancing was thought to be vulgar. Studying arts or humanities was looked down upon. It was considered to be a subject for subpar students… Jo Kuchh nahin karte, woh arts karte hain; ‘Those who don’t do anything, only they take up arts’). In the mountains, films are also looked at very differently. We didn’t have many theatres. Going alone to see a film, especially, was unthinkable.

“The idea of masculinity we grew up with was warped,” recalls Kangana. “I remember my younger brother got beaten up once, as a kid. My father told him, “You can’t come back unless you beat that guy up!” My poor brother… he wasn’t that sort of a fellow! I remember my father would buy him plastic machine guns, which is in a way, provoking violence. So, you’re teaching your kids to be aggressive. It is a toxic kind of masculinity. But a lot has changed since then. A lot has been revealed in the last

few years, people think differently now.”

Reminiscing her time in Delhi, Kangana says, “Life in Delhi was good. I made friends, did some small shows and random modelling jobs, which would pay upto Rs 6,000. We were a group of six to seven girls living in a room in Lajpat Nagar in Delhi. If you could pay Rs 2,000 or Rs 3,000 a month, you could survive on bread and achaar. That life was good, you know?

“We were in our teens, we went clubbing and life was like a party. And, I drifted from the stress of home, my parents’ expectations, and the fear of not having a future,” adds she.