My struggle has been a beautiful journey of music: Singer Darshan Raval

A reality TV star, who shot to fame after singing a song for Salman Khan (Kheech Meri Photo in Sanam Teri Kasam), singer Darshan Raval, who has a YouTube following of 1.4 million subscribers, has definitely cemented a place for himself as a social media superstar. So, it comes as no surprise, when we learn that the singer-composer, who champions independent music, released a single in partnership with Amazon Prime Video titled Yaara Teri Yaari for the ongoing web series, Four More Shots Please!.

Talking about the track (composed by him with lyrics by Naveen Tyagi), which Darshan describes as a “ballad with a modern touch” is a complete contrast to the upbeat title track of the series, and takes listeners on a nostalgic journey as it reminisces precious moments spent with close friends.

The track is accompanied by a video that has the four leading ladies from the show sharing classic friendship moments — be it helping each other choose the right outfits, to enjoying fun-filled dinners, and sipping fine wine. The video captures the essence of female bonding.

The 24-year-old singer says, “The makers of the series showed me a few episodes of the show and the first emotion that I captured out of the episode was that of friendship. There are these four amazing, beautiful, best friends, who are always there for each other no matter what.”

This was something Darshan says, he personally related to. “My journey was also the same. I have a set of friends who were there for me when I started my career, and are still around, supporting me in everything I do. Yaara Teri Yaari is a dedication to them and all my fans who’ve loved me from the beginning,” he offers.

Darshan has had no formal training in music, says that every day is about failing and getting back up again. “I believe every challenge I encounter is for a reason. It is tough to get the right feel for a song and produce it. But my struggle has been a beautiful journey of music,” signs off the singer, who is looking forward to the release of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga.