Riteish is reason for my smile: Genelia on wedding anniversary

Together, they have acted in several movies like "Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya", "Tujhe Meri Kasam" and "Masti".

Genelia penned a heartfelt post for her husband, Riteish Deshmukh on their seventh wedding anniversary. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: On the occasion of her seventh wedding anniversary on Sunday, actress Genelia Deshmukh penned a heartfelt post for her husband, actor-producer Riteish Deshmukh saying that he is the reason for her smile.

"Every girl has a certain perception of how she would want her life partner to be... I honestly didn't. I had this most amazing partner who was my bestest friend, who was the shoulder I always found when I needed to cry and who made me believe that no matter how tough life is, with us being partners we would take it on, in any form, in any way.

"That's the man I eventually married and he never ever stopped being the reason for my smile," she wrote on Instagram along with a throwback photograph from her wedding festivities.

The star couple got married in 2012. They are parents to sons Riaan and Rahyl Deshmukh.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Every girl has a certain perception of how they would want their life partner to be... I Honestly Didn't.. I had this most amazing partner who was my bestest friend, who was the shoulder, I always found when I needed to cry and who made me believe that no matter how tough life is, with us being partners we would take it on,in any form, in any way... That's the man I eventually married and he never ever stopped being the reason for my smile... So I'm glad I never ever had a perception because the reality of living and breathing this wonderful man is all I ever needed to know.. I Love you @riteishd ..Here's to many more laughs together, to the zillion times we will wipe each other's tears and pick each other up when either/or feels weak or simply to life together forever and ever... Happy Anniversary

A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) on

She also featured in Riteish's 2018 Marathi film "Mauli", which reunited them on-screen after a gap of four years.

Praising Riteish, she said that "the reality of living and breathing this wonderful man is all I ever needed to know".

"I love you. Here's to many more laughs together, to the zillion times we will wipe each other's tears and pick each other up when either/or feels weak or simply to life together forever and ever. Happy anniversary," she added.

