Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | Kareena Kapoor goes bold and glamorous for Lakme Fashion Week finale

She looked glamorous in an off shoulder, fitted dress as she sashayed down the stairs, with the iconic central facade of Sophia College, which has been featured in several films, as the backdrop.

Published: 04th February 2019 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

kareena_lfw

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan at Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday brought the curtains down on the five-day Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort, with a neat, bold avatar in an all-black ensemble by Shantanu and Nikhil.

She looked glamorous in an off shoulder, fitted dress as she sashayed down the stairs, with the iconic central facade of Sophia College, which has been featured in several films, as the backdrop for the Lakme Absolute Ultimate Finale.

"I could feel the energy on the stage when I was on the ramp. I still get nervous even though it has been a decade. Still the fear of 'Oh my God, will I look okay? And how is it going to be' is there. But today, I think it was just a powerful feeling," Kareena said after the show.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan at Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort. (Photo | Twitter)

The designers, who marked their first time at the LFW grand finale, showcased their line Recruit SS'19, aiming to highlight the evolution that has led to the emancipation of the millennial Indian woman.

A brief video before the show highlighted achievements of women like Kareena, Saina Nehwal, Sania Mirza, Alia Bhatt and Dia Mirza among several others.

"The concept of the show by Shantanu and Nikhil was just so noble and brilliant. I am absolutely honoured to walk for them," said Kareena.

This season, the designers brought alive Lakme's beauty theme, Matte Reinvent, which is all about being bold, intensely matte and yet comfortably glamorous.

The narrative of Ultimate Recruit surrounded strong Indian woman who is in control to advocate a change in guard, being driven by fellow strong women who represent the millennial energy of our country, the designers said here.

With a black, gold and scarlet red colour scheme, the ensembles ranged from edgy skirts, oversized capes accessorised with eclectic medallion adornments, silk tassels and intricate gold embroidery.

LFW Summer/Resort 2019 kicked off with a show by Gaurav Gupta on January 29. Bollywood celebrities lent full power to the extravaganza, where sustainable fashion remained the buzzword.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kareena Kapoor Lakme Fashion Week Shantanu and Nikhil

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp