Bollywood celebrities wish 'nicest' Abhishek Bachchan on 43rd birthday

Abhishek, son of megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actress-politician Jaya Bachchan, made his acting debut in 2000 with "Refugee" alongside Kareena Kapoor.

Abhishek Bachchan

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: From wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to his friends John Abraham and Genelia Deshmukh, Bollywood celebrities filled Twitter with good wishes for Abhishek Bachchan on his 43rd birthday on Tuesday.

Abhishek, son of megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actress-politician Jaya Bachchan, made his acting debut in 2000 with "Refugee" alongside Kareena Kapoor. Since his debut, he has featured in several films like "Dhoom", "Yuva", "Guru", "Happy New Year", "Sarkar" and "Dostana". He was last seen onscreen in the 2018 film "Manmarziyaan".

Here is what the celebrities have tweeted:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Always my baby... Happy birthday baby.

Madhuri Dixit Nene: Abhishek Bachchan, wishing you a wonderful day and all the most amazing memories on your big day.

Genelia Deshmukh: Abhishek Bachchan wishing you a very happy birthday. Thank You for always being there for us. Warmest regards always.

John Abraham: Happy birthday my dearest baba Abhishek Bachchan. To many more beautiful birthdays. May our 'Dostana' last forever.

Sonu Sood: Happy birthday mere bhai (my brother) Abhishek Bachchan. There can (be) no one like You. simply the best. Keep hating me because I love you the most.

Adnan Sami: Happy birthday dear Abhishek Bachchan, wishing you a wonderful day and a brilliant year ahead! Much love and duas.

Raghav: Happy birthday to my man Abhishek Bachchan! Thank you for your kindness, your willingness to make art with me, but most importantly your friendship. Love from Canada.

Milap Zaveri: Happy birthday Abhishek Bachchan. You are one of the nicest people I have met and you deserve all the happiness in the world

Goldie Behl: This is not a throwback, it is happening right now as we post happy birthday little brother Abhishek Bachchan.

Aftab Shivdasani: Happy birthday Abhishek Bachchan! Here's wishing you a blessed day and prosperous year ahead buddy! Lots of love.

