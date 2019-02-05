Home Entertainment Hindi

My father didn't change after winning Oscar, says AR Rahman's daughter

Not an atom of your character has changed ever since you won the Oscar, nothing has changed in you in the last 10 years except the time you spend with us has reduced, said the maestro's daughter.

Published: 05th February 2019 03:25 PM

Slumdog Millionaire

Music director AR Rehman poet-lyricist Gulzar and Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor celebrate the 10th year anniversary of their film 'Slumdog Millionaire' at Dharavi in Mumbai on February 4, 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Khatija Rahman, the daughter of Oscar-winning Indian music director AR Rahman, says that she is proud of her father not only because of his musical achievements worldwide but also about the values he has inculcated in her as a father.

On the occasion of the 10-year celebration of the music of "Slumdog Millionaire" that won eight awards at the Oscars including Best Original Score by A.R. Rahman, Khatija became emotional and praised her father.

Khatija said: "Though the world knows you for your music and the award that you won, I have immense love and respect for you because of the values they taught us (three of his children). Your humility matters the most for me. Not an atom of your character has changed ever since you won the Oscar, nothing has changed in you in the last 10 years except the time you spend with us has reduced. I think you are making it up now by taking us on short trips!"

"I am deeply inspired by your generosity. There are a lot of things (social work) that you do and people, even I do not get to know about it. This is something that I value the most about my father."

At the event, when the daughter asked her father to share some advice that he would like to give to his children and all the youngsters out there, Rahman became very emotional and took a pause.

ALSO READ: Got scolding from wife night before Oscars: Anil Kapoor on 10 years of 'Slumdog Millionaire' win

Then he replied, "I do not give advice to people really. When all three of you were growing up, I made sure that I teach you everything that my mother taught me when I was growing up. Now it is time you have to follow your heart and instinct pray to God and He will guide you. I think your conscience is the best thing to guide you in life."

The event was attended by the whole music team including lyricist Gulzar, singers Sukhwinder Singh, Ila Arun, Mahalaxmi Iyer, Vijay Prakash and actor Anil Kapoor.

ALSO READ | AR Rahman was 'starving' to look thin a day before his Oscar win

Gulzar shared the Oscar with Rahman for the song "Jai Ho" that won the Best Original Song in 2009. On stage, he and the rest of the artistes shared their special memory and trivia to cherish the moment of winning the Oscar 10 years ago.

The event took place in the Dharavi slum area where children from the Dharavi Music Project performed on the songs of the film.

