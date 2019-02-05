Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s next film, Bole Chudiyan

Shilajit Mitra By

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be playing the lead role of a ‘passionate lover’ in brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui’s debut film Bole Chudiyan.

The romantic drama film will be produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiran Bhatia of Woodpecker Movies, who are also producing Nawazuddin’s upcoming release, Motichoor Chaknachoor.

Shamas Siddiqui has previously helmed several ad films and a short, Miyan Kal Aana (Mister Come Tomorrow), that has travelled to 34 international film festivals and received 10 awards. He has also worked as a co-producer on Manto, where Nawazuddin played the titular role of Saadat Hasan Manto.

“I am happy that Nawaz bhai has given his nod to my script. I have worked for more than a year on it. As everyone knows, he is very choosy with his scripts and wouldn’t do a film just because I am his brother. Bole Chudiyan is a romantic drama set in our home-town of Budhana in Uttar Pradesh. We are in talks with several actors to play the female lead in the film.”