Home Entertainment Hindi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s next film, Bole Chudiyan

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be playing the lead role of a ‘passionate lover’ in brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui’s debut film Bole Chudiyan.

Published: 05th February 2019 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui (File | PTI)

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be playing the lead role of a ‘passionate lover’ in brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui’s debut film Bole Chudiyan.

The romantic drama film will be produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiran Bhatia of Woodpecker Movies, who are also producing Nawazuddin’s upcoming release, Motichoor Chaknachoor.

ALSO READ: Society can't accept negative traits in heroes, says Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Shamas Siddiqui has previously helmed several ad films and a short, Miyan Kal Aana (Mister Come Tomorrow), that has travelled to 34 international film festivals and received 10 awards. He has also worked as a co-producer on Manto, where Nawazuddin played the titular role of Saadat Hasan Manto.

“I am happy that Nawaz bhai has given his nod to my script. I have worked for more than a year on it. As everyone knows, he is very choosy with his scripts and wouldn’t do a film just because I am his brother. Bole Chudiyan is a romantic drama set in our home-town of Budhana in Uttar Pradesh. We are in talks with several actors to play the female lead in the film.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bole Chudiyan Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp