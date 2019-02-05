Primary cast of Ranveer Singh’s '83 finalized

Home Entertainment Hindi

Chirag, who has acted in Marathi and Hindi films before, expressed his joy on landing the opportunity.

Sandeep Patil with his son Chirag Patil.

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

The primary cast of Kabir Khan’s upcoming historical sports drama, ‘83, is finally in place. As we know, Ranveer Singh will be portraying the role of former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev in the film. Recently, it was announced that Chirag Patil, son of cricketer Sandeep Patil, will be essaying the role of his father in ‘83.

Chirag, who has acted in Marathi and Hindi films before, expressed his joy on landing the opportunity. “I’m really excited, the 1983 World Cup win is considered a milestone in Indian history and to be a part of that team is a dream come true. Playing my father who’s my hero is just awesome. I don’t think any actor (in India) has ever played his father on screen, I’m a first,” he said.

Ranveer Singh in '83

Last week, it was revealed that popular YouTuber Sahil Khattar has been cast as Syed Kirmani in the film, while Tamil actor Jiiva has been roped in to play K Srikkanth.

Punjabi actor-singer Ammy Virk will be seen playing fast-bowler Balvinder Singh Sandhu, who knocked out Gordon Greenidge in the 1983 World Cup final.

Additionally, Sunny Kaushal, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Hardy Sandhu and Vijay Verma are also said to be a part of ‘83 in as-yet-unrevealed roles. Nawazuddin is also expected to join the cast.

The full squad of the 1983 winning team comprises Kapil Dev, Mohinder Amarnath, Sunil Gavaskar, Kirti Azad, Yashpal Sharma, K Srikkanth, Roger Binny, Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Sandeep Patil, Syed Kirmani, Madan Lal, Ravi Shastri, Dilip Vengsarkar and  Sunil Valson. ‘83 is scheduled to release on April 10, 2020. The actors will be jetting off to Mohali for a boot-camping training of 14 days in April this year, where they will be trained by Kapil Dev, Yashpal Sharma, Madan Lal and others.

Ranveer Singh

