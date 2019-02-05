Home Entertainment Hindi

Ranveer Singh jumps into the crowd at Lakme Fashion Week, injures women in audience

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh took a dive into the crowd after performing to a song from Gully Boy and ended up injuring a few!

Published: 05th February 2019 06:32 PM

Ranveer Singh taking a dive at the crowd. (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is known for his infectious energy and antics, but sometimes it may be a little over the top. 

The Bollywood actor was recently performing at the finale of the Lakme Fashion Week to promote his upcoming Valentine's Day release Gully Boy. While he was performing to songs of the movie, he suddenly dived into the crowd much to the audience's surprise.

According to a report by Mid-Day, a few women were injured during the incident. In a photo released by the daily, the women are seen lying on the floor, visibly hurt. 

This is not the first time Ranveer has pulled off this stunt. At the music launch of Gully Boy, he dived into the audience who then chased him to the exit.

He had also performed a dance number at the terrace of Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy theatre in 2018 to promote his film Simmba.

Ranveer's Gully Boy co-starring Alia Bhatt is all set to release on 14th February 2019. The movie is based on the life of rappers Naezy and Divine.

