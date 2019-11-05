Home Entertainment Hindi

Films won't find acceptance if there's no content: Kartik Aaryan

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is a remake of the 1978 film of same name. 

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan (Photo | Kartik Aaryan Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Kartik Aryan on Monday said content has always been the king in films and no movie can find acceptance in the absence of a story.

Kartik has been on a roll with back-to-back hits like "Lukka Chuppi" and "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety".

Asked if films like "Saand Ki Aankh" have proved content is king, Kartik said, "It has always been (content is the king).

"Whether it's relatability factor, content or even if it's fiction, unless there's content, it won't find acceptance. It's the same with 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' or even 'Saand ki Aankh', which I really liked..."

The actor was speaking at the trailer launch of his next, "Pati Patni Aur Woh".

It also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.

The original film featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur.

"When I was offered 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', I decided I wouldn't watch the original because I wanted to work a certain way in the film. If we were bringing a modern take and a certain newness, I didn't want any influence of the original in my subconscious," he added.

The film is scheduled to be released on December 6.

