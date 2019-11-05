Home Entertainment Hindi

Swara Bhaskar abuses 4-year-old kid for calling her 'aunty', gets trolled on Twitter

Twitterati started slamming the actress no sooner that the video went viral, and the hashtag #Swara_aunty has been trending on the micro-blogging website since Tuesday morning.

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker (Photo | Swara Bhasker Facebook)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker is facing severe backlash on social media for referring to a four-year-old child actor as "chu**ya" and "Kameena" on the chat show "Son Of Abish".

A video spreading like a wildfire on social media shows Swara using the swear words for a child actor with whom she worked with for an advertisement shoot during her early days in the film industry.

Apparently, Swara got angry because the child had addressed her as aunty.

In the video clip, the actress is seen speaking about disappointed she was with the shoot, adding that the kid calling her "aunty" only made her angrier.

According to Swara, she did not say the word "chu**ya" on the child actor's face, but uttered it in her thoughts. She added that children were basically "evil".

Twitterati started slamming the actress no sooner that the video went viral, and the hashtag #Swara_aunty has been trending on the micro-blogging website since Tuesday morning.

According to ibtimes, an NGO -- Legal Rights Protection Forum -- has reportedly filed a complaint to National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, and demanded action against Swara.

