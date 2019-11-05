WATCH | Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' trailer out

By Express News Service

Kartik Aaryan extends his repertoire of androcentric romantic comedies with Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film’s trailer was released on Monday, and finds Kartik in the role of Abhinav ‘Chintu’ Tyagi.

A square officegoer in Kanpur, Chintu is happily married to Vedika (Bhumi Pednekar). He has a best friend, Abhishek (Aparshakti Khurrana), who advises him on matters of sex and marital bliss.

One day, a girl named Tapasya (Ananya Pandey) walks into Chintu’s life. Faced with infidelity, Chintu must string along with his two loves and not get busted, much like Sanjeev Kumar’s Ranjeet Chaddha in the 1978 original.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is Kartik Aaryan’s second release this year after Luka Chuppi. Ananya Pandey made her Bollywood debut in Student Of The Year 2.

“It was amazing to direct this talented bunch of actors like Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya,” director Mudassar Aziz said. “They are so perfect with their craft and that made it easy for me. We have tried to live upto the expectations and I hope the audiences love our film. We have put in our hard work and we hope it pays off well.”