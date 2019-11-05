Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' trailer out

Pati Patni Aur Woh is Kartik Aaryan’s second release this year after Luka Chuppi. Ananya Pandey made her Bollywood debut in Student Of The Year 2.

Published: 05th November 2019 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'.

A still from Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. (Photo | Kartik Aaryan Facebook)

By Express News Service

Kartik Aaryan extends his repertoire of androcentric romantic comedies with Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film’s trailer was released on Monday, and finds Kartik in the role of Abhinav ‘Chintu’ Tyagi.

A square officegoer in Kanpur, Chintu is happily married to Vedika (Bhumi Pednekar). He has a best friend, Abhishek (Aparshakti Khurrana), who advises him on matters of sex and marital bliss.

One day, a girl named Tapasya (Ananya Pandey) walks into Chintu’s life. Faced with infidelity, Chintu must string along with his two loves and not get busted, much like Sanjeev Kumar’s Ranjeet Chaddha in the 1978 original.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is Kartik Aaryan’s second release this year after Luka Chuppi. Ananya Pandey made her Bollywood debut in Student Of The Year 2.

“It was amazing to direct this talented bunch of actors like Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya,” director Mudassar Aziz said. “They are so perfect with their craft and that made it easy for me. We have tried to live upto the expectations and I hope the audiences love our film. We have put in our hard work and we hope it pays off well.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kartik Aaryan
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
Involve students in fee-related decisions: JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh
MDMK chief and Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko leads a protest against Indian government over inviting Sri Lankan President H.E. Gotabaya Rajapaksa in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Vaiko detained for staging protest aganist President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's India visit
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp