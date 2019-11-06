Home Entertainment Hindi

Akshay Kumar's first music video gets release date, check out teaser here

The video starring Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur will be launched on November 9, this year, revealed the 'Mission Mangal' star by dropping a teaser on Twitter.

Akshay_Kumar

Actor Akshay Kumar. (Photo | File)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Akshay Kumar announced the release date of his debut music video 'Filhall' on Wednesday.

"I often hear people say, nowadays songs lack melody. I hope #FILHALL changes that. Sharing the teaser of my FIRST MUSIC VIDEO! Full song releasing on 9th Nov," he wrote.

The song commences with innocent chemistry and growing romance between the duo.

Taking a 360-degree turn, the video showcases the separation of the love birds which will leave you emotional.

The soulful track has been crooned by Punjabi singer B Praak.

The same has been directed by Arvinder Khaira and also stars Punjabi actor Ammy Virk.

Meanwhile, Akshay is basking in the success of his multi-starrer film 'Housefull 4' which witnessed a heroic start at the box office.

The film has now hit century within six days of its release and minted Rs 109.00 crores.

At the international box office, 'Housefull 4' managed to earn Rs 7.79 crores on its opening day, reported Film critic Taran Adarsh on Sunday.

The Farhad Samji directed flick revolves around the theme of reincarnation and follows a non-linear narrative.

