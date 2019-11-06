Home Entertainment Hindi

Sona Mohapatra asks why Sardesai is pulling down women who spoke out against sexual harassment

In an Instagram post, Sardesai, who has often sung for Malik, added that she never compromised on her values in exchange for a track.

Published: 06th November 2019 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

Sona Mohapatra

Singer Sona Mohapatra (File | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: It is "ludicrous" to pull down women who have levelled allegations of sexual harassment against composer Anu Malik, singer Sona Mohapatra said on Wednesday as speculation grew over whether the sponsors of a singing reality show will drop him as a judge.

Malik refused to comment when contacted by PTI to respond to reports of him being sacked again as a judge.

"Have you watched the show? Have you seen the TRPs? No comments," Malik, who was dropped as a judge last year when the allegations first surfaced and reinstated this September, said.

Malik was called out for alleged sexual misconduct and harassment by Mohapatra as well as singers Neha Bhasin and Shweta Pandit.

Singer Hema Sardesai, however, batted for the composer and asked why the women who accused him had stayed silent for years.

"Are you'll trying to say all the other music directors who you'll worked with were Gods? Also if for publicity sake you are throwing stones at him, it's not acceptable...I mean it takes two hands to clap right?" she wrote on Monday.

In an Instagram post, Sardesai, who has often sung for Malik, added that she never compromised on her values in exchange for a track.

Sardesai's comment intensified the row.

"Ludicrous, illogical note trying to pull down all other women who spoke up in @IndiaMeToo by a yesteryear singer (pushed for by Anu M, Sony?) shouldn't, in my opinion, be even taken seriously," Mohapatra tweeted in response.

Bhasin, who labelled Malik a "predator" in a Twitter post last week and criticised Sony TV for getting him back as a judge on "Indian Idol", also questioned Sardesai.

"Takes two hands to clap? Seriously? Slow clap for you mam with both my hands.

Who wants publicity to come out in the open about Anu Malik. Let's not patronise others just because you got lucky to be treated well," she tweeted on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anu Malik Anu Malik sexual harassment Sona Mohapatra Hema Sardesai Indian idol judge Sony entertainment sexual harassment
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp