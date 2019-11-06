Vijay Varma joins the cast of 'Baaghi 3'

By Express News Service

Actor Vijay Varma has joined the cast of Baaghi 3, which stars Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. Vijay essays an ally of Tiger’s in the film.

“I am excited to start shooting for Baaghi 3,” Vijay said. “It’s great that I get to be part of such a popular Indian franchise. I’m sure the thrill of getting to do what I love and working alongside established performers will just add to the wonderful experience. I can’t wait to begin.”

ALSO READ: Vijay Varma gets into nineties mode for Hurdang

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 went on floors in September. The film’s locations include Mumbai, Morocco, Egypt, Turkey, and Serbia.

It is rumoured to be a remake of the Tamil film, Vettai, starring Arya and Madhavan. Vijay Varma, whose role as Moeen, a street hustler, in Gully Boy(2019) was critically acclaimed, will next be seen in Hurdang, Ghost Stories, and A Suitable Boy.