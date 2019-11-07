Home Entertainment Hindi

Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Dutt to reunite again

Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt from Munna Bhai.

Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt are known for their camaraderie in the Munna Bhai series. As per reports, the Munna-Circuit duo is likely to reunite in a new film about a blind gangster and his accomplice. The crime comedy will be helmed by Sajid-Farhad and go on floors by March-April next year. 

Sanjay and Arshad first collaborated on Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003). The duo reprised their roles in the sequel, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, which was released in 2006. Earlier this year, Arshad had confirmed that the script of Munna Bhai 3 is ‘pretty much ready’ and the film might on go floors by end-2019. 

Outside of the Munna Bhai franchise, Arshad and Sanjay have collaborated on Dhamaal, Double Dhamaal, and Zila Ghaziabad. Arshad will next be seen in Pagalpanti and a web show for Amazon Prime. Sanjay Dutt’s upcoming releases, on the other hand, are Panipat, Torbaaz, Sadak 2, KGF: Chapter 2, Shamshera, and Bhuj: The Pride of India.

