Home Entertainment Hindi

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla nominated for two weeks as punishment

In a leaked promo of Tuesday's episode that is doing the rounds on social media, Sidharth is seen getting evicted for hurting Mahira while they were performing a task.

Published: 07th November 2019 12:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 12:58 AM   |  A+A-

'Bigg Boss' contestant Sidharth Shukla

'Bigg Boss' contestant Sidharth Shukla (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Television actor Sidharth Shukla has been nominated for two weeks as punishment, after reportedly getting into a physical fight with TV actress Mahira Sharma in a task in the 13th season of "Bigg Boss".

A source from "Bigg Boss" told IANS that Sidharth has got nominated for getting too aggressive during a task called the "Bigg Boss Transport".

Social media platforms have been abuzz since Tuesday about Siddharth after he reportedly got into a physical fight with TV actress Mahira, who injured herself during a task on the daily show airing on Colors.

In a leaked promo of Tuesday's episode that is doing the rounds on social media, Sidharth is seen getting evicted for hurting Mahira while they were performing a task.

However, Siddharth's his fans don't seem to be in the mood to see him evicted. All through Tuesday and Wednesday, hashtags like #wesupportsidshukla and #sidhartshukla have been trending on Twitter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sidharth Shukla Bigg Boss 13
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp