Ram Kapoor, Shahana Goswami join Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy

By Express News Service

Actors Ram Kapoor, Shahana Goswami, and Vivek Gomber have joined the cast Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy. The six-part series also stars Ishan Khatter, Tabu, Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, Namit Das, and others.



An adaptation of Vikram Seth’s 1993 novel, the screenplay is penned by Andrew Davies. The show went on floors in Lucknow in September. It will be shot in different locations across India, including Maheshwar in Madhya Pradesh.

Ram Kapoor had previously worked with Mira Nair on Monsoon Wedding and Words with Gods. In A Suitable Boy, he will portray the role of Mahesh Kapoor, a veteran politician and the father of Ishaan Khatter’s character, Maan Kapoor.

Shahana Goswami has appeared in films like Rock On, Firaaq and Tu Hai Mera Sunday. She will essay the character Meenakshi in A Suitable Boy. Vivek Gomber, will play Meenakshi’s husband Arun.