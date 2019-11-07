Sanjay Suri to play professional cuddler in 'Call Him Eddy'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Sanjay Suri of "Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi" and "Jhankaar Beats" fame has been roped in to play a professional cuddler in the short film, "Call Him Eddy".

The movie is directed by Sanjeev Vig.

Talking about his role, Sanjay said, "At a time when I was already in space of thinking how the virtual world has impacted human relationships and communication, a script like 'Call Him Eddy' comes to me.

"It was love at first read! I told the director this film must be made with or without me. Am fortunate that I got to play Eddy. We listen to words before we feel them, a cuddle needs no words."

Sanjeev Vig is known for his directorial film "Rogan Josh" starring Naseeruddin Shah. Filled with melancholy, the hard-hitting film went on to win the Filmfare Award for Best Short Film (fiction) in 2019.