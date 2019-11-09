I'm interested in directors than production houses: Jim Sarbh

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Jim Sarbh made his Bollywood debut with a negative role in "Neerja" only three years ago but the talented actor has carved a niche within that short span of time.

He has left the audience spellbound with performances in 'Neerja', 'Padmaavat', 'Sanju' as well as in numerous web shows. Now, he is all set for the release of his new film 'House Arrest' on Netflix.

" 'House Arrest' is a situational comedy with a nice sensible protagonist, who is buffeted around by all of these insane people in his life. I always love this kind of humour. The more the guy tries to hold everything together, the more everything around him falls apart, because everyone around him seems insane. We got to bring a bit of our insane energy to the picture, which was fun," Jim told IANS.

The actor also shared details of his character in the film.

"He is a cool guy and is always into girls. It's all about creating this life for himself that looks a certain way on the outside. However, actually the real guy is a lot simpler, studious and interested in learning things," he said about his role in the film, which is directed by Samit Basu and Shashank Ghosh. The film also features Ali Fazal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Barkha Singh, abd it streams on Netflix from November 15.

Jim says the Netflix tag attracted him to the film.

"I wanted to work with Netflix. Also, I wanted to do comedy. I haven't got a chance to do comedy in films so far. And, I loved the script," he explained, adding: "Platforms like Netflix give a nice space to reach more people and tell different kinds of stories that otherwise would not be told in mainstream (movies) -- be it Hollywood or Bollywood. These platforms allow alternative storytelling, which is my zone."

The 32-year-old actor feels if the director of a project is good, he will sign the film even if his character isn't mindblowing.

"My problem is I really don't have much of an idea about banners and production houses. I do believe the script is the king and I am interested in directors more than production houses, not for any other reason apart from my ignorance. I hear a particular director's name and I feel I should do the film. No matter how I feel about the character, I will make it work."

So, who are the directors on his wishlist? "There are so many -- Vikramaditya Motwane, Amit Masurkar, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Nitya Mehra, Vishal Bhardwaj, Anurag Kashyap, Neeraj Ghaywan, Abhishek Chaubey... I can keep going on. I want to work with everyone," he said.