Home Entertainment Hindi

I'm interested in directors than production houses: Jim Sarbh

He has left the audience spellbound with performances in 'Neerja', 'Padmaavat', 'Sanju' as well as in numerous web shows. Now, he is all set for the release of his new film 'House Arrest' on Netflix.

Published: 09th November 2019 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Jim Sarbh

Bollywood actor Jim Sarbh (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Jim Sarbh made his Bollywood debut with a negative role in "Neerja" only three years ago but the talented actor has carved a niche within that short span of time.

He has left the audience spellbound with performances in 'Neerja', 'Padmaavat', 'Sanju' as well as in numerous web shows. Now, he is all set for the release of his new film 'House Arrest' on Netflix.

" 'House Arrest' is a situational comedy with a nice sensible protagonist, who is buffeted around by all of these insane people in his life. I always love this kind of humour. The more the guy tries to hold everything together, the more everything around him falls apart, because everyone around him seems insane. We got to bring a bit of our insane energy to the picture, which was fun," Jim told IANS.

The actor also shared details of his character in the film.

"He is a cool guy and is always into girls. It's all about creating this life for himself that looks a certain way on the outside. However, actually the real guy is a lot simpler, studious and interested in learning things," he said about his role in the film, which is directed by Samit Basu and Shashank Ghosh. The film also features Ali Fazal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Barkha Singh, abd it streams on Netflix from November 15.

Jim says the Netflix tag attracted him to the film.

"I wanted to work with Netflix. Also, I wanted to do comedy. I haven't got a chance to do comedy in films so far. And, I loved the script," he explained, adding: "Platforms like Netflix give a nice space to reach more people and tell different kinds of stories that otherwise would not be told in mainstream (movies) -- be it Hollywood or Bollywood. These platforms allow alternative storytelling, which is my zone."

The 32-year-old actor feels if the director of a project is good, he will sign the film even if his character isn't mindblowing.

"My problem is I really don't have much of an idea about banners and production houses. I do believe the script is the king and I am interested in directors more than production houses, not for any other reason apart from my ignorance. I hear a particular director's name and I feel I should do the film. No matter how I feel about the character, I will make it work."

So, who are the directors on his wishlist? "There are so many -- Vikramaditya Motwane, Amit Masurkar, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Nitya Mehra, Vishal Bhardwaj, Anurag Kashyap, Neeraj Ghaywan, Abhishek Chaubey... I can keep going on. I want to work with everyone," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jim Sarbh Jim Sarbh movies
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Ground Zero: Ayodhya stands up for communal amity after Supreme Court verdict
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Gallery
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp