Bachchan and Hashmi’s Chehre gets new date

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi’s Chehre will release on April 24, 2020. The mystery thriller was earlier expected to arrive February 21 next year.

Directed by Rumi Jaaffery, Chehre also stars Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Dritman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor. In the film, Big B essays a lawyer while Emraan plays a business tycoon. The music is composed by Himesh Reshammiya and Tanishk Bagchi. Himesh and Emraan’s hit song Jhalak Dikhlaja – from the 2004 film Aksar – has been recreated in Chehre.

Rumi Jaffery has written the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai and God Tussi Great Ho. Bachchan’s upcoming films are Jhund, Brahmastra and Gulabo Sitabo.

Hashmi recently starred in the Netflix series Bard Of Blood. His will next be seen in The Body (a remake of the 2012 Spanish film El Cuerpo) and Sanjay Gupta’s gangster epic Mumbai Saga.