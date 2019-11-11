Sufi band 'Rangreza' helps the genre make a comeback for the soul

Vidya Iyengar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Inspired by the works of saints like Amir Khusro, Baba Bulleh Shah, Kabir, Guru Nanak, and Meera Bai to name a few, Rangreza takes you on this divine journey through Sufi kalaams to bring together subtle nuances of Sufism. Known Sufi artiste Pooja Gaitonde will be performing in the city for the first time at Rangreza – Soulful Shades of Sufi Kalaam organised by Amore Music and managed by Pancham Nishad, an organisation promoting Indian Art and Culture.

According to Gaitonde, Sufi and ghazals are making a comeback. “Sufi music is on a rise probably because of the soulfulness. This genre of music is all about soul. I feel every genre of music has a phase and right now, Sufi and ghazals are coming back. In today’s times where there is so much of stress, people want peaceful music which soothes the ears. I am looking forward to my performance in Bengaluru and the kalaams I will be singing will include a few traditional and known creations,” she says. Gaitonde points out that though Sufi is a different genre, wherein one may not understand the meaning of the lyrics, he/she can still enjoy the music. “That is the speciality of Sufi music,” she says.

Ahead of her first performance in the city, Gaitonde understands that expectations from the audience will be high, but she has only one thing to say: “With the Almighty’s grace, I will give my 100 per cent.” Gaitonde, will be accompanied by a host of co-artistes, including Prasad Gaitonde [tabla], Shadab Mohammed [dholak], Shahnawaz Ahmed [guitar], Siddhesh Borkar [bass], Prasad Kulkarni [percussion] and chorus by Vishal Jagtap, Kayvan Visharia and Aditya Neela. Suhail Akhtar Warsi is the content narrator of this event.

Gaitonde has also developed a concept with Louiz Banks, which is Sufi Jazz. In addition, she will also be coming up with two originals, in which she has acted for the first time. “There are other projects lined up, more in the commercial zone,” she says.

Rangreza– Shades of Sufi Kalaam will tour Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Surat till December 24. The performance in Bengaluru will be held on November 17.