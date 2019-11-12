Home Entertainment Hindi

Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan set for November 2020

Maidaan is produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor and others. The screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadros and Ritesh Shah, respectively.

By Express News Service

Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan will release on November 27, 2020. Directed by Amit Sharma, the historical sports drama is based on the golden years of Indian football.

In the film, Ajay essays legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who led India into the semi-finals of the 1956 Melbourne Olympics. National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh also stars in the film. 

The second schedule of Maidaan was wrapped up last month. Shooting is presently underway in Kolkata and is expected to end by March 2020.

“As the film is VFX heavy, the makers want to ensure that the film has top quality VFX. The VFX supervisor has been flown in from LA for this purpose,” a statement read. 

Amit Sharma made his directorial debut with Tevar (2015). His last film, Badhaai Ho (2018), was a blockbuster, and won multiple National awards. Ajay Devgn’s upcoming releases are Tanaji: The Unsung Warrior and Bhuj: The Pride of India. He will also be seen in a special appearance in Sooryavanshi.

