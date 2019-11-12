Home Entertainment Hindi

Akshay Kumar to star in retro spy film 'Bell Bottom'

The film will go on floors mid next year and release on January 22, 2021. The first-look poster was shared by Akshay on Twitter.

Published: 12th November 2019 09:27 AM

Akshay_Kumar

Actor Akshay Kumar

By Express News Service

Akshay Kumar is set to star in a retro spy film titled 'Bell Bottom'.

Set in the ‘80s and directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the espionage thriller tells the story of ‘one of India’s forgotten heroes’. 

The film will go on floors mid next year and release on January 22, 2021. The first-look poster was shared by Akshay on Twitter.

In it, the actor is seen in a coffee-brown blazer and retro shades. As he leans on a vintage red car, an airplane is glimpsed behind him in the darkened sky. 

It was speculated that Bell Bottom is a remake of the 2019 Kannada film of the same name. Responding to a query, Akshay clarified that the film is based on an original screenplay inspired by true events.

“Bell Bottom is not a remake of any film, it is an original screenplay inspired by true events,” he wrote. 

Bell Bottom is written by Aseem Arora and Pervez Shaikhand. The film is produced by Pooja Entertainment in association with Emmay Entertainment.

