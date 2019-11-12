Bengali actor Jisshu to star opposite Vidya Balan in Shakuntala Devi - Human Computer

By Express News Service

Actor Jisshu Sengupta will star opposite Vidya Balan in Shakuntala Devi - Human Computer. He will be essaying Shakuntala Devi’s husband Paritosh Bannerji, an IAS officer from Kolkata. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Amit Sadh.

A popular Bengali actor, Jisshu has appeared in the Hindi films Barfi!, Piku and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Jisshu and Vidya were co-stars on the 2019 Telugu film, N.T.R: Kathanayakudu.

Speaking about his new venture, Jisshu shared, “I am thrilled to be a part of Shakuntala Devi - Human Computer, and to play the role of Paritosh Banerjee. We have started shooting my parts for the film, and I have already shot some lovely scenes. Working with Vidya is always so much fun.”

Shakuntala Devi was an Indian writer and mental calculator whose arithmetic skills earned her a mention in the Guinness Book of World Records.

She also authored the book The World of Homosexuals, considered to be the first study of homosexuality.