Bengali actor Jisshu to star opposite Vidya Balan in Shakuntala Devi - Human Computer

A popular Bengali actor, Jisshu has appeared in the Hindi films Barfi!, Piku and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Published: 12th November 2019

By Express News Service

Actor Jisshu Sengupta will star opposite Vidya Balan in Shakuntala Devi - Human Computer. He will be essaying Shakuntala Devi’s husband Paritosh Bannerji, an IAS officer from Kolkata. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Amit Sadh.

Speaking about his new venture, Jisshu shared, “I am thrilled to be a part of Shakuntala Devi - Human Computer, and to play the role of Paritosh Banerjee. We have started shooting my parts for the film, and I have already shot some lovely scenes. Working with Vidya is always so much fun.”

Shakuntala Devi was an Indian writer and mental calculator whose arithmetic skills earned her a mention in the Guinness Book of World Records.

She also authored the book The World of Homosexuals, considered to be the first study of homosexuality.

