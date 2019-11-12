Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele to premiere in New York

By Express News Service

Zareen Khan and Anshuman Jha’s upcoming film, Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele, will have its world premiere at the South Asian International Film Festival (SAIFF) in New York on November 22.

Directed by Harish Vyas, the film follows the journey of a gay man and a lesbian woman as they travel from Delhi to Mcloedgunj. The romantic drama will release in India on Valentine’s Day next year.

“We are excited that a joyous film with LGBTQ protagonists is Premiering in the most diverse city in the world. Also rushing to finish the final festival cut as we had sent a work in progress which the jury liked,” Harish said.

“This film discovers & re-discovers the love in friendship. And which better city than the Big Apple, with the world’s largest LGBTQ Population, to premiere this film celebrating the community,” Anshuman shared.

Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele is produced by First Ray Films. The 2019 edition of SAIFF will run from November 20 to November 24.