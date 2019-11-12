Home Entertainment Hindi

Lata Mangeshkar stable but still in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital

Lata Mangeshkar's health scare caused a frenzy in the world of social media, where some reports claimed that her condition was critical and some said that she was discharged.

The iconic singer, who turned 90 on September 28, became a recipient of India's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna in 2001.

The iconic singer, who turned 90 on September 28, became a recipient of India's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna in 2001.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood playback legend Lata Mangeshkar remains hospitalised here on Tuesday due to "viral chest congestion", and was fighting the illness like a "fighter", according to her family.

The iconic singer was rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital in the early hours of Monday due to viral chest congestion as a "precautionary measure". Her condition is stable now.

"Lata ji is stable. Her parameters are good. Honestly speaking, she has fought so well that she is coming out of this setback. Being a singer, her lung capacity has pulled her through. Truly a fighter. We will update everyone when Lataji gets discharged and comes home," her family said.

On Monday, Lata Mangeshkar's health scare caused a frenzy in the world of social media, where some reports claimed that her condition was critical and some said that she was discharged. Her team had to release a statement to put the record straight.

ALSO READ: Lata Mangeshkar in ICU, sister Usha says she is recovering

"Lata Mangeshkar ji had a viral chest congestion. Keeping her age in mind, as a precautionary measure, she has checked in to Breach Candy Hospital in order to ensure antibiotics on time to prevent any more infection. She is stable and recovering," read the statement.

The iconic singer, who turned 90 on September 28, became a recipient of India's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna in 2001. She has recorded songs in over 36 Indian languages.

Born on September 28, 1929, she has also been honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award and France's highest civilian award, Officer of the Legion of Honour, besides numerous national and international awards.

In 1974, the Guinness Book of Records ranked her as the most recorded artiste in the history. She had reportedly sung over 25,000 songs between 1948 and 1974.

She has given many musical gems like "Pyar kiya to darna kya" and "Ajeeb dastaan hai yeh", but doesn't consider herself to be special.

"I never thought of myself as special even when those who have heard and appreciated my singing said I was. For me, the constant effort in life has been to better myself as a person and an artiste," she had said.

