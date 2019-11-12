Home Entertainment Hindi

On 15th anniversary of Veer-Zaara, Rani Mukerji shares untold stories

The 41-year-old actor, who essayed the role of a young Pakistani lawyer in Aditya Chopra's production, teamed up with Shah Rukh Khan.

Published: 12th November 2019 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Veer Zara became the became the highest grosser of 2004.

Veer Zara became the became the highest grosser of 2004. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As 'Veer-Zaara' completed 15 years since its release, actor Rani Mukerji divulged some unknown anecdotes from the film.

Taking a walk down the memory lane, Rani recalled working with the legendary filmmaker, Yash Chopra.

"Just to shoot with him was an experience by itself. He was always behind the cameraman watching us and okaying the shots which was very new for me because the directors who I had worked with, used to be just very close to the monitor as that became the new age thing to do," said the actor.

"But when I shot with Yash uncle, I realised that how they must be actually taking out work from actors. They were constantly looking at us standing next to the camera and calling for the shots. He was the only director who wanted to feed us all the time to make sure we were happy and laughing!" she added.

The 41-year-old actor, who essayed the role of a young Pakistani lawyer in Aditya Chopra's production, teamed up with Shah Rukh Khan.

"Seeing Shah Rukh in the old man avatar was really awkward for both of us. Before this I had always romanced him and in this film, he had to look at me with the imagery of a daughter and I had to look at him as a father figure, which was a bit tough," said the 'Hichki' star.

"Romancing Shah Rukh is much easier. So, I think that camaraderie that we had made us burst out laughing a lot of times much to the annoyance of Adi [Aditya Chopra] and Yash Uncle because they would be like you got to concentrate on the shot and Shah Rukh and me would start our giggle fit and it would never stop," revealed Rani.

Sharing a few more cherished memories from the film that became the highest grosser of 2004, the actor talked about her outings with late Yash Chopra and enjoying "food fest" on the sets with the cast and crew.

"There are the 2 main things I remember, my outdoor visit with Yash uncle in Punjab and every day, there was aloo paratha and white makhan - it was a food fest. I just remember it as a food fest throughout," concluded the actor. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Veer-Zaara Rani Mukerji Aditya Chopra Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
India vs Bangladesh Preview: Pink Ball Test, Championship, records and more
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp