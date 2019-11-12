On 15th anniversary of Veer-Zaara, Rani Mukerji shares untold stories

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As 'Veer-Zaara' completed 15 years since its release, actor Rani Mukerji divulged some unknown anecdotes from the film.

Taking a walk down the memory lane, Rani recalled working with the legendary filmmaker, Yash Chopra.

"Just to shoot with him was an experience by itself. He was always behind the cameraman watching us and okaying the shots which was very new for me because the directors who I had worked with, used to be just very close to the monitor as that became the new age thing to do," said the actor.

"But when I shot with Yash uncle, I realised that how they must be actually taking out work from actors. They were constantly looking at us standing next to the camera and calling for the shots. He was the only director who wanted to feed us all the time to make sure we were happy and laughing!" she added.

I have truly been lucky to have known you in my lifetime!! Been a huge fan & I still remember when I 1st met him for Veer Zara..after that there was no looking back indeed!!!He would lovingly feed us,pamper us,teach us,push us to do our best!!! Happiest Birthday Unclemiss u! pic.twitter.com/UMgAQeMPkO — VaibhaviMerchant (@VMVMVMVMVM) September 27, 2019

The 41-year-old actor, who essayed the role of a young Pakistani lawyer in Aditya Chopra's production, teamed up with Shah Rukh Khan.

"Seeing Shah Rukh in the old man avatar was really awkward for both of us. Before this I had always romanced him and in this film, he had to look at me with the imagery of a daughter and I had to look at him as a father figure, which was a bit tough," said the 'Hichki' star.

"Romancing Shah Rukh is much easier. So, I think that camaraderie that we had made us burst out laughing a lot of times much to the annoyance of Adi [Aditya Chopra] and Yash Uncle because they would be like you got to concentrate on the shot and Shah Rukh and me would start our giggle fit and it would never stop," revealed Rani.

Sharing a few more cherished memories from the film that became the highest grosser of 2004, the actor talked about her outings with late Yash Chopra and enjoying "food fest" on the sets with the cast and crew.

"There are the 2 main things I remember, my outdoor visit with Yash uncle in Punjab and every day, there was aloo paratha and white makhan - it was a food fest. I just remember it as a food fest throughout," concluded the actor.