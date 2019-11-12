Home Entertainment Hindi

Shabana Azmi, Hema Malini wish speedy recovery to Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar was rushed to the hospital in the early hours of Monday due to viral chest congestion as a 'precautionary measure'.

Published: 12th November 2019 12:47 PM

Indian playback singer Lata Mangeshkar. (File| AFP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: After the news of playback legend Lata Mangeshkar's being admitted in the hospital broke out, a string of Bollywood celebrities like Shabana Azmi and Hema Malini took to their social media to pray for her speedy recovery.

Hema Malini took to Twitter to wish Mangeshkar, who has lent her voice for the actress in songs like "Rama Rama Ghazab Huyi Gawa Re" and "Tune O Rangeele".

"Prayers for @mangeshkarlata who is hospitalised and is reported to be in a critical condition. God give her the strength to come out of this crisis and continue to be in our midst. The nation prays for Bharat Ratna Lata ji, the nightingale of India," Hema wrote.

Actress Shabana Azmi, who has collaborated with Mangeshkar on songs like "Ajnabi Kaun Ho Tum Jab Se Tumhain Dekha Hai" tweeted: "@mangeshkarlata Aadab aur hazaron duayein ke aap fauran achchi hokar sahi salamat ghar aa jayein."

Actress Poonam Dhillon wrote: "Request you all to say a prayer for health of @mangeshkarlata ji our irreplaceable precious Indian jewel who is in hospital. The power of prayers is limitless."

Mangeshkar has lent her voice of Poonam for songs such as "Ae Sagar Ki Lehron" among many others.

Singer-composer Adnan Sami wrote: "Get well very soon dearest Didi.. Prayers. #LataMangeshkar."

Mangeshkar was admitted in Breach Candy Hospital here at around 2 a.m. of Monday. Soon, there were multiple reports doing the rounds suggesting that her condition is critical. Her team has come out to deny all such claims.

The iconic singer, who turned 90 on September 28, became a recipient of India's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna in 2001. She has recorded songs in over 36 Indian languages.

Born on September 28, 1929, she has also been honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award and France's highest civilian award, Officer of the Legion of Honour, besides numerous national and international awards.

In 1974, the Guinness Book of Records ranked her as the most recorded artiste in the history. She had reportedly sung over 25,000 songs between 1948 and 1974.

Mangeshkar, who has been active on social media despite her advancing age, on Sunday wished actress Padmani Kolhapure good luck for the upcoming film "Panipat".

