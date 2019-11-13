Home Entertainment Hindi

Arjun Kapoor clocks 11 million followers on Instagram

The 34-year-old actor expressed gratitude toward his tribe on the photo-video sharing platform.

Published: 13th November 2019 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

'Thank you for your love,' wrote Arjun Kapoor on Instagram.

'Thank you for your love,' wrote Arjun Kapoor on Instagram.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Arjun Kapoor thanked his fans for their love after he crossed the 11 million follower mark on Instagram.

The 34-year-old actor on Tuesday expressed gratitude toward his tribe on the photo-video sharing platform.

"Thank you for your love," wrote Arjun.

His bio reads: "Son, Brother, Friend & Actor (All 4 work in progress) They say time is money, they lie. Time is life. (sic)" The actor will next be seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's magnum opus, "Panipat".

Arjun's future projects include the Hindi remake of Tamil hit "Comali", an untitled family dramedy with Rakul Preet Singh, among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arjun Kapoor Bollywood
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp