Arjun Rampal’s supernatural thriller Anjaan to be filmed in Uttarakhand

Arjun Rampal’s supernatural thriller Anjaan will be shot in Uttrakhand next year. The announcement was made at the recent film conclave held in Mussoorie, focusing on promoting Uttarakhand as a popular shooting destination.
The event was attended by Cabinet Minister Smriti Irani and Bollywood dignitaries like Vishal Bhardwaj, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Raaj Shaandilyaa and others.
Anjaan is by Amitebdra Vats and produced by Raju Chadha, Rahul Mittra and Vikram Khakhar. The film is written by Pooja Ballutia. Arjun Rampal was last seen in J.P Dutta’s Paltan. He also starred in the ZEE5 web-series The Final Call.
