Deepika Padukone among my finest co-actors: Vikrant Massey

Deepika and Vikrant have been cast together for the first time in 'Chhapaak', a film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Published: 13th November 2019 11:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 11:53 PM   |  A+A-

Actors Vikrant Massey and Deepika Padukone with 'Chhapaak' director Meghna Gulzar.

Actors Vikrant Massey and Deepika Padukone with 'Chhapaak' director Meghna Gulzar. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Vikrant Massey, who will soon be seen in the Meghna Gulzar-directed "Chhapaak", only has glowing praise for Deepika Padukone, his co-star in the film.

"It was great working with her. I have always said this that she is one of the finest co-actors I have worked within my career," said Vikrant, while interacting with the media in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Deepika and Vikrant have been cast together for the first time in "Chhapaak", a film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika plays Laxmi while Vikrant essays her boyfriend.

About the overall experience of working in "Chhapaak", Vikrant said: "I really had a nice experience working on the film. We have completed the shooting and it is to release in two months' time, so, I am keeping my fingers crossed."

"Chhapaak" is co-produced by Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar in collaboration with Fox Star Studios. The film is scheduled for release on January 10, 2020.

