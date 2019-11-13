Theatre awards and a book of plays

By Express News Service

Sahitya Kala Parishad’s four-day annual festival, Mohan Rakesh Natya Evam Samman Samaroh, dedicated to the theatre legend Mohan Rakesh, started at Kamai Auditorium on Monday. A four-day event, that began on November 11, will see the staging of plays selected from over 65 entries received across India. Sahitya Kala Parishad Programme Assistant (drama section) Raj Kumar Anand says, “A three-member jury read all 65 plays and shortlisted four plays – Late Sanjeev Kumar’s (Haryana) Kreeta got first prize, Raas Bihari Dutt got second prize for Chhaya Hindol, Ravikant Mishra’s (Jharkhand) got third prize for Ant Se Aarambh and Yogesh Tripathi’s (MP) Chauthi Cigarette won the consolation prize.”

A cash prize of Rs 50,000, Rs 40,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 was distributed to the respective winners at the award ceremony on Day 1. Also, a book, Natya Tarang, comprising all four plays, was released by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. “Earlier, these plays were just limited to being staged at this festival. This book is an effort to keep them alive forever.

If anyone wants to stage any of these play, they can refer to the book,” adds Anand. On the first day, Kreeta, directed by Sanjay Upadhyay was staged. Based on the sexual exploitation of Devadasis in the name of Devopasana, this play showcases how these devadasis stood against the stereotypical practice and fought for the dignity and identity of their existence with the support of retired soldiers of Padma and Kapila Nagar.

On the second day, Ant Se Aarambh by Ravikant Mishra was presented. The play directed by Abhilash Pillai is about the destruction happening in the name of development. It shows how land, water and forest are being taken over by the artificial world material. The play depicts a writer who lives in a village and his work suddenly gets recognised in the city.

His writings get published and he becomes famous. When he returns to his village, he finds his village is also getting developed into a tourist spot. On third day, Chauthi Cigarette under the direction of Daanish Iqbal will be staged. It is a take on the basic human nature that wants to be both rich and famous, followed by Chhaya Hindol on Day 4. Directed by Bharati Sharma, the play is about a singer, who struggles to find love all her life.



At: Kamani Auditorium.