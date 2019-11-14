Festival hopes to rid Afrophobia

Home Entertainment Hindi

Through literature, theatre, music, art, poetry and food from the African continent, the intention is inclusion.

A scene from the play My Child Yaaba

By Ayesha Singh
As the culture of contempt for the African diaspora in Delhi continues to isolate and divide, there is a light of hope that the arts always manages to offer. Akshara Theatre’s The Spirit of Africa Festival looks beyond the gut-wrenching Afrophobia prevailing in society and amasses support for the community’s talent, vision and imaginative ability.

“In light of the recurring violence against African nationals, we felt there was an urgent need to understand them. Whether it was last year when some men and women from Nigeria and Tanzania were attacked on suspicion of being cannibals, or when a Tanzanian woman was dragged out of her auto and assaulted in Bengaluru, or even the time when mobs attacked African students in Greater Noida, or when a student from Congo was killed in Delhi... all point towards the grim situation,” says Anasuya Vaidya, co-curator.

In fact, Romeo Kiseke, a Congolese musician whose Black Gang Music band will perform at this festival, experienced discrimination just last weekend. “Why should the colour of one’s skin matter. We need to have love,” he says.

With only a small grant from the Culture Ministry, and with the help of The Particle Collective, a group of young artists working towards a more inclusive society, the festival has been given shape.

The selection of presentations highlights the African aptitude and appetite for art. Critically acclaimed plays and stories have been included. Some of these are by playwright Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka of Nigeria.

Similarly, a group of local African musicians, along with Indian artists will indulge in African instrumentation.

“Being conducted by Delhi University professors and authors such as Nandini Sen, Ajanta Dutt, Harish Narang and Santanu Bose, the events line up includes dramatised book-readings, debates, fun quizzes, and a symposium on African literature. There will also be a Skype discussion with Harvard-based Dr Suraj Yengde, an inaugural postdoctoral fellow at the Initiative for Institutional Anti-racism and Accountability at the Harvard Kennedy School and author of Caste Matters,” she says.

In a collaborative effort with ColorFarmaX and Cinema of Resistance, along with P.S.B.T., films and documentaries are on the cards. Round it all off with some heartwarming food.

“Khanapados, a community kitchen initiative which works with refugee women in Khirki village will serve up authentic Somali cuisine, including Anjero (Somali pancake), Suqaar (Diced mutton stew), Kosta (Beans with spinach) and others,” she says. The Ethiopian Cultural Centre will serve up the traditional Ethiopian dish Beyaynetu, a platter of spiced lentils and vegetables served with Injera, an appam-like bread. Renate, the singer from Congo will share the recipe of one of her favourite dishes, pondu.

November 16-17, Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, New Delhi

