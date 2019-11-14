Home Entertainment Hindi

Kriti Sanon joins Akshay Kumar in Bachchan Pandey  

Kriti Sanon will star opposite Akshay Kumar in Bachchan Pandey. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film is slated for release on Christmas 2020.

Published: 14th November 2019 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 10:40 AM

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

Kriti Sanon will star opposite Akshay Kumar in Bachchan Pandey. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film is slated for release on Christmas 2020. Akshay and Kriti recently worked together in Housefull 4, also directed by Farhad. In a tweet, Kriti said, “Thrilled and beyond excited for this reunion!! This Christmas is gonna be indeed a Merry Merry one! Can’t wait to start”

Bachchan Pandey is said to be a remake of Ajith’s Veeram. The film was earlier remade in Telugu as Katamarayudu and in Kannada as Odeya. This is the tenth collaboration between Akshay Kumar and producer Sajid Nadiadwala. The duo have worked together on films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Heyy Babyy, Jaan-E-Jaan and the Housefull franchise.

Kriti Sanon will next be seen in Panipat, where she essays the role of Parvati Bai. The actor has also started shooting for Laxman Uterkar’s Mimi, based on surrogacy. Additionally, she will be seen in a cameo appearance in Pati Patni Aur Woh and is set to star in Rahul Dholakia’s upcoming thriller. 

