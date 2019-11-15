'I don't know what real fame is': Arjun Mathur on life after 'Made In Heaven'

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actor Arjun Mathur has been in the industry for over 12 years. He has been a part of films such as "Luck by Chance" and "My Name is Khan", but it was Zoya Akhtar directorial web show "Made In Heaven" that made him talk of the town earlier this year.

His outing as a gay wedding planner who battles with his sexuality in "Made in Heaven" was widely appreciated.

In an interview to IANS, Arjun spoke about the changes he has witnessed in life -- especially professional life -- after the show's success.

"I am still the same human being, I still take just as much time deciding on what I am going to do next. I am still as careful about what I take up. It's true that I get a lot more offers and there's a lot more work coming my way but I take on very little of it. To be honest, there is lot interest from film makers and a lot of appreciation from actors and the audience, and you know all of that is welcome. Its just the usual stuff, nothing mindboggling," he said.

The actor also shared what fame and stardom mean to him.

He said: "I don't know what real fame and real stardom is and I am not sure if I want a certain kind of 'real fame' and 'real stardom'. I just want to do good work and that's what I am doing. I don't know how careless I am or if am a star. These are not measures I keep for myself. I am happy to not be a star. I don't need to be the kind of star who is in your face everyday without too much work to speak of."

Arjun says he has no regrets. He is absolutely grateful for the journey so far.

"The journey is a journey. So, it is most important to appreciate your own journey and understand that it is only yours. Every person is going through their own journey and everyone has just as much difficulties.

"There have been amazing moments, as well as difficult moments where I have been broken, and moments where I was taken in completely. I love every bit of it because at the end of it, I am standing where I am today. If anything about my journey had gone differently, I would be somewhere else. So, I love my journey," Arjun said on the sidelines of the shoot of "Cheers To That With Janice", a content series presented by Grey Goose.

Arjun will next be seen sharing screen space with Tannishtha Chatterjee in Anshuman Jha's black comedy.