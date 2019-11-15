Home Entertainment Hindi

'I don't know what real fame is': Arjun Mathur on life after 'Made In Heaven'

His outing as a gay wedding planner who battles with his sexuality in "Made in Heaven" was widely appreciated.

Published: 15th November 2019 11:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 11:58 PM   |  A+A-

Arjun Mathur in 'Made in Heaven'.

Arjun Mathur in 'Made in Heaven'.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actor Arjun Mathur has been in the industry for over 12 years. He has been a part of films such as "Luck by Chance" and "My Name is Khan", but it was Zoya Akhtar directorial web show "Made In Heaven" that made him talk of the town earlier this year.

His outing as a gay wedding planner who battles with his sexuality in "Made in Heaven" was widely appreciated.

In an interview to IANS, Arjun spoke about the changes he has witnessed in life -- especially professional life -- after the show's success.

"I am still the same human being, I still take just as much time deciding on what I am going to do next. I am still as careful about what I take up. It's true that I get a lot more offers and there's a lot more work coming my way but I take on very little of it. To be honest, there is lot interest from film makers and a lot of appreciation from actors and the audience, and you know all of that is welcome. Its just the usual stuff, nothing mindboggling," he said.

The actor also shared what fame and stardom mean to him.

He said: "I don't know what real fame and real stardom is and I am not sure if I want a certain kind of 'real fame' and 'real stardom'. I just want to do good work and that's what I am doing. I don't know how careless I am or if am a star. These are not measures I keep for myself. I am happy to not be a star. I don't need to be the kind of star who is in your face everyday without too much work to speak of."

Arjun says he has no regrets. He is absolutely grateful for the journey so far.

"The journey is a journey. So, it is most important to appreciate your own journey and understand that it is only yours. Every person is going through their own journey and everyone has just as much difficulties.

"There have been amazing moments, as well as difficult moments where I have been broken, and moments where I was taken in completely. I love every bit of it because at the end of it, I am standing where I am today. If anything about my journey had gone differently, I would be somewhere else. So, I love my journey," Arjun said on the sidelines of the shoot of "Cheers To That With Janice", a content series presented by Grey Goose.

Arjun will next be seen sharing screen space with Tannishtha Chatterjee in Anshuman Jha's black comedy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Made In Heaven Arjun Mathur
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp