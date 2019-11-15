Home Entertainment Hindi

I have a lot of hunger to do best films: Ayushmann Khurrana

MUMBAI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has recently registered his seventh consecutive hit with "Bala", and he is not stopping here at all. He wants to continue doing the "best films".

"I have a lot of hunger to do the best films. It is something that drives me, motivates me to seek out good, new, disruptive cinema and better myself as an actor.

"They say you learn a lot through your successes and this current phase has told me that I should always push the content envelope and pick and back edgy stories because somehow my brand of cinema has become synonymous with something that's a little left of centre," Ayushmann said.

Ayushmann made his Bollywood debut with "Vicky Donor" in 2012 and since then he has been featured in several films. After the success of "Bala", he maintains an enviable track record of nine hits out of 13 releases.

On his successful run in showbiz, Ayushmann thanked his fans, saying "It feels amazing that my films are being loved by audiences across the country."

"I believe this box office run is a responsibility given to me to do better work and provide better entertainment to the people of my country," he added.

According to him, this "result is a huge validation that my choices are a perfect match to what audiences want to see in theatres".

"It's a great zone for me to occupy because it gives me the freedom to express myself as an artist without the pressure of playing safe to deliver success. If today, people equate my kind of cinema to good cinema, that's all that matters to me," he said.

Ayushmann will be next seen in films like "Gulabo Sitabo" and "Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan".

