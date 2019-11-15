Home Entertainment Hindi

Jimmy Sheirgill, Sharad Kelkar on board ZEE5's Rangbaaz 2

Inspired by true events, the show is written by Siddharth Mishra and directed by Sachin Pathak.

By Express News Service

Actors Jimmy Sheirgill, Sharad Kelkar and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub will headline the returning season of ZEE5’s Rangbaaz. Titled Rangbaaz Phirse, the new season tells the story of a young guy who falls through the cracks because of politics and is robbed of his youth. Inspired by true events, the show is written by Siddharth Mishra and directed by Sachin Pathak.

“Rangbaaz Phirse is a special show, a story of how an individual is not born a criminal but becomes one because of the circumstances around him,” Jimmy shared.Sharad, who essays an illegal liquor trader in Rajasthan in the show, added, “My character Raju Thehat is a solid one. For me, negative roles are challenging and I feel as an actor, doing different kind of roles is very important.

Rangbaaz Phirse is shaping up really well and I cannot wait for the audience to watch the series on ZEE5.”Rangbaaz Phirse will premiere on December 20 exclusively on ZEE5. The show also stars Gul Panag, Spruha Joshi, Harsh Chhaya and Sushant Singh.

