Singer Shekhar Ravjiani pays Rs 1,600 for three egg whites in Hyatt
Published: 15th November 2019
AHMEDABAD: Singer-composer Shekhar Ravjiani has been charged a whopping Rs 1,672 for three egg whites at a luxurious hotel here in Gujarat.
Ravjiani, who has crooned numbers like "Hook Up Song", "Radha" and "Ishq Wala Love", took to Twitter on Thursday night, where he shared a photograph of the food bill.
"Rs 1,672 for 3 egg whites? That was an Eggxorbitant meal?" he captioned the image.
The photograph currently has 661 retweets and 3K likes.
This is not the first time a celebrity has come out and spoken about the skyrocketing food prices in hotels.
In July, actor Rahul Bose was in shock after he received a bill of Rs 442.50 for two bananas at a luxury hotel.