Singer Shekhar Ravjiani pays Rs 1,600 for three egg whites in Hyatt

By IANS

AHMEDABAD: Singer-composer Shekhar Ravjiani has been charged a whopping Rs 1,672 for three egg whites at a luxurious hotel here in Gujarat.

Ravjiani, who has crooned numbers like "Hook Up Song", "Radha" and "Ishq Wala Love", took to Twitter on Thursday night, where he shared a photograph of the food bill.

"Rs 1,672 for 3 egg whites? That was an Eggxorbitant meal?" he captioned the image.

This is not the first time a celebrity has come out and spoken about the skyrocketing food prices in hotels.

In July, actor Rahul Bose was in shock after he received a bill of Rs 442.50 for two bananas at a luxury hotel.