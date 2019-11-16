Home Entertainment Hindi

'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki' actress says junior artiste raped her, left her pregnant

The Mumbai-based actress became friends with the junior artiste in October this year, according to a report.

Published: 16th November 2019 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against woman

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By IANS

MUMBAI: A television actress, who has appeared in shows like "Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki", "Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand" and "Nach Baliye", has reportedly accused a junior artiste of raping her in a hotel room. She has further alleged that she subsequently got pregnant.

The junior artiste hails from Yamunanagar in Haryana, and is missing as of now.

The Mumbai-based actress became friends with the junior artiste in October this year, according to a report in timesnownews.com. She has claimed that the junior artist drugged her in a hotel room before raping her.

When she discovered she is pregnant, she reportedly asked him to marry her, but he refused.

The accused went missing soon after the actress filed a complaint at Yamunanagar Police Station.

According to reports, the accused's family has been supportive of him. The actress has alleged that his family is aware of all that has happened but is refusing to help her in any way.

Reports state the actress and the junior artiste first met in Mumbai and have worked together in a few shows. The two were good friends for a while before things soured between them.

The police is in the lookout for the accused.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki Sexual assault Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand Nach Baliye
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp