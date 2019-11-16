Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar to make B’wood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Prithviraj

By Express News Service

Manushi Chhillar, who won the Miss World title in 2017, will make her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in his upcoming film Prithviraj.

The historical drama, based on the life Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, is helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, and produced by Yash Raj Films. Akshay will essay Prithviraj while Manushi will play the role of princess Sanyogita.

“Manushi auditioned for the role a couple of times because we wanted to be dead sure with this casting and she nailed it each time. She has been rehearsing six days a week since then and she is being thoroughly groomed for the last 9 months by YRF,” Dwivedi said in a statement.

Manushi, on the other hand, termed being part of the project ‘an honour’.

“It is a huge responsibility to play princess Sanyogita. She was a powerful personality and she stood up for what is right and took the most important decisions of her life by herself.

Her life is an extremely important chapter in Indian history and I will try my best to play her as accurately as possible,” Manushi said. Prithviraj will hit the screens worldwide on Diwali 2020.